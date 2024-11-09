Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

