Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,375.16 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,417.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $993.11 and its 200-day moving average is $816.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 65.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

