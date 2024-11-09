Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Britvic Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

