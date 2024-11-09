BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $23.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.00. 1,582,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet has a 12-month low of $151.56 and a 12-month high of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 349.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

