Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of CF traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,754. The company has a market capitalization of C$937.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

