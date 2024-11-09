Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Cannae has a payout ratio of -65.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE opened at $21.01 on Friday. Cannae has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.