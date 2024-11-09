Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Cannae has a payout ratio of -65.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.
Cannae Stock Performance
Shares of CNNE opened at $21.01 on Friday. Cannae has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
