Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.67.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,872.01 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,046.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,822.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($3.44). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

