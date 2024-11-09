Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,875. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

