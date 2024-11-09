Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 180 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 13.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

