Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $354.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day moving average is $356.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

