Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $328.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.