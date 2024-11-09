Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

