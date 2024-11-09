Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,129. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

