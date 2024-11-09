Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.00. 174,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

