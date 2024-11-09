Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.64 and traded as high as C$11.52. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 378,839 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Cascades Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.



