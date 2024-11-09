Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.32. 280,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

