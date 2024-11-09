Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.300 EPS.
Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.39. 625,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,989. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $166.87 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
