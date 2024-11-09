Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.300 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.39. 625,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,989. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $166.87 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.