Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.32. 443,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

