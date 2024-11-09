CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.94.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Down 2.2 %

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 630,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.84 and a 12-month high of C$35.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.42.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.