Citigroup Boosts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $33.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

