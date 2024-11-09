Citigroup Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $123.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 2,077,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,409. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.