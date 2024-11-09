Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,128,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 4,242,631 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.80.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Clarivate Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,081. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,646 shares of company stock worth $1,379,111 over the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

