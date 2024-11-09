Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 4,826,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,949. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,698.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $202,083.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,623,387 in the last 90 days. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $2,401,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.