Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,045. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock worth $45,128,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

