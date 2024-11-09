Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 430996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 510.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

