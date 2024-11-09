Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 17,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

