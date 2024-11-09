Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 258,198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.0% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.