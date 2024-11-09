Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:ELP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
