CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 464,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,459. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.