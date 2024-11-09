ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

COP stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

