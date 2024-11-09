Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Sells 10,981 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $121,449.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

