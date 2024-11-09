Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Contineum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Contineum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTNM. Baird R W raised shares of Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

