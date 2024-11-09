Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 12,202,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,917. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

