Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $42.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

