Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,366 Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

