Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.2 %

IFEB opened at $26.19 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

