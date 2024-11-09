Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJUL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $152,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

