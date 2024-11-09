Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 874,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $681.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

