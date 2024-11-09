Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva Announces Dividend

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. 4,673,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,427. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.