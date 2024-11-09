Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 1.2 %

COTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 6,729,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

