Cowa LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.