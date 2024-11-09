Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 48,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

