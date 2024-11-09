CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.01% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.69. 50,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,168. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 403.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

