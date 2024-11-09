CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CS Disco updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Trading Down 1.7 %

LAW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 108,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

