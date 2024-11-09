CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.550 EPS.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 387,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,020. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

