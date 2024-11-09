Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,119 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of DCOR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 71,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $544.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $66.49.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

