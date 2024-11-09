Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 271,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,351,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

