Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,143.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

