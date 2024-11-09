Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Shares Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Data Storage Stock Up 23.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

