David Brudenell Acquires 75,000 Shares of Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1) Stock

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1 – Get Free Report) insider David Brudenell bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($33,774.83).
David Brudenell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 31st, David Brudenell purchased 75,000 shares of Live Verdure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,768.21).
Live Verdure Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Live Verdure Company Profile
Live Verdure Ltd, a health, wellness, and skincare company, engages in the development of range of naturally-based products in Australia. It offers hemp-based food, beauty and nutraceutical products, and skincare products under the 13 Seeds, 8 Seeds, and Edible Beauty Australia brand names through wholesale, distribution, retail, and online channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Live Verdure
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Verdure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Verdure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.