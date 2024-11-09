David Brudenell Acquires 75,000 Shares of Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1) Stock

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1 – Get Free Report) insider David Brudenell bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($33,774.83).

David Brudenell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Verdure alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, David Brudenell purchased 75,000 shares of Live Verdure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,768.21).

Live Verdure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Live Verdure Company Profile

Live Verdure Ltd, a health, wellness, and skincare company, engages in the development of range of naturally-based products in Australia. It offers hemp-based food, beauty and nutraceutical products, and skincare products under the 13 Seeds, 8 Seeds, and Edible Beauty Australia brand names through wholesale, distribution, retail, and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Verdure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Verdure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.