Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.33. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DFY. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark downgraded Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.10.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

