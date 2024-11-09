Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
Shares of DFY stock opened at C$54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.33. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
